Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystal look loved up in photos that confirm romance The dancers have known each other for several years

Strictly Come Dancing's Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Pryzstal's reported new relationship came to light at the end of 2022, and the couple's romance has finally been confirmed as the two were photographed holding hands.

The pair, who are reported to have started dating during last year's dance show, were pictured together on Friday night, as they enjoyed a date at a restaurant in London.

WATCH: How Giovanni reacted to Jowita's Strictly win

Loading the player...

The Italian hunk was pictured waiting for Jowita to join him at the restaurant before enjoying their meal. The new couple then left together, holding hands.

Whilst rumours have been rife for many weeks, Jowita reappeared on television last week alongside her Strictly partner Hamza Yassin and made no mention of Giovanni, who Hamza recently unfollowed on Instagram.

Giovanni and Jowita held hands after leaving the restaurant

The dancer, however, did speak about her and Hamza's special connection.

TRENDING: Jowita Pryzstal and Giovanni Pernice's sweet comments to each other revealed after reports of romance

She said on The One Show: "This is not about me. This is all about Hamza. Meeting him for the first time, I knew straight away.

The couple have been together since last year

"I could feel that in my bones. I was already picturing what we could do on the show – he didn’t know that. "Because we got together so well from the first moment, I knew he would trust me. I was so driven by him and everything he brings on the table. He was my drive."

Jowita recently split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk, while Giovanni's last high-profile relationship was with Love Island star Maura Higgins whom he split from in October 2021.

Giovanni was pictured waiting for Jowita to arrive at the restaurant

He has previously been in relationships with Ashley Roberts, Jessica Wright, fellow Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk and former celebrity dance partner Georgia May Foote.

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.