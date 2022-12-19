Pierce Brosnan inundated with praise as he teases new career pivot The Black Adam star has way more on his plate

Pierce Brosnan may have established a legendary career for himself thanks to taking on iconic roles like James Bond and in the recent Black Adam, but there's a lot more to him than many fans would expect.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan and Paris make rare revelation about relationship with famous dad - details

Die-hards of the actor recognize that his passions lie beyond just the world of cinema, as he has developed a keen interest in art as well.

VIDEO: Pierce Brosnan teams up with 21-year-old son for important cause

Loading the player...

Pierce has developed quite a repertoire for himself as a painter, usually of the abstract, not only routinely selling his work, but also having been displayed online and on social media.

He teased a big showing on social media with his latest photograph, featuring him standing proudly in his studio beside an abstract black and white portrait he'd created.

TRENDING NOW: Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana is so grown up in rare photo - and wait 'til you see her hair!

"'Whispers' … getting ready for my first exhibition in LA, May 13th," he wrote of his first ever gallery exhibition slated for the coming Spring.

His fans quickly took to inundating him with congratulatory messages, with friends like fellow artist David Kassan commenting: "Sweet! congrats on the exhibition!" and Nina Dobrev writing: "So exciting!!!!! Congrats!"

Pierce proudly counted down to his first art exhibition

A fan gushed: "Love your personal world of creation!" while another said: "Stunning work!" and a third added: "The best of luck! Hope it goes really well!"

Speaking with GQ earlier in the year, the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen star spoke of his years-long love for art and how it helps him find solace.

MORE: Pierce Brosnan celebrates baby news with his family - see photos

ALSO POPULAR: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

"It assuages the kind of solitary life that you lead as an actor making films – sitting in trailers, sitting in parking lots, sitting in fields. Up a mountain, down a mountain. Waiting in the wings. So I create studios wherever I go."

He poignantly revealed that some of the paintings on display at the exhibition will date as far back as 1987, when his late first wife Cassandra Harris was dealing with ovarian cancer.

His son Paris is just as much of an avid painter

"Carrying the weight and pain and the fear of that illness, I took out the paints. And started painting. With my fingers. With my hands, actually," he said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.