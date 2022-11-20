Pierce Brosnan's sons Dylan and Paris make rare revelation about relationship with famous dad - details The Brosnan sons are establishing themselves in the arts

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan are proud parents to two sons, Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, who are following in their famous dad's footsteps.

Both are establishing themselves in the world of the arts in different ways, with Dylan focusing on music and modeling, while Paris, also working in modeling, is also building a base as a filmmaker and artist.

While attending GQ's Men of the Year party, the two spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry.

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding nepotism, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way."

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 21-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

Pierce and Keely have been happily married since 2001, with Pierce frequently sharing loving tributes to his wife on social media.

Pierce's sons are attempting to forge their own way in the industry

The James Bond star also has a son with late first wife Cassandra Harris, who he married in December 1980, named Sean, who was born on 13 September 1983 and later became an actor.

Pierce adopted Chris and his sister Charlotte – Cassandra's children – following the death of their father Dermot in 1986.

Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

The actor shares Dylan and Paris with wife Keely Shaye

The actor has maintained a close bond with all his children, especially helping guide Paris and Dylan through their budding careers, with the former even being a PA on Pierce's latest project, DC's Black Adam.

