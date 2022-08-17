Madonna and her daughters twin in incredible Dolce & Gabbana dresses for birthday outing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Madonna celebrated her 64th birthday in Sicily this week and to mark the occasion she headed out on the town with her friends and her twin daughters, Stella and Estere.

The pop singer shared several photos and videos from her birthday celebrations, and she delighted her 18 million Instagram fans when she revealed she had matched with her twin daughters in the most gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana dresses.

For her special night, Madonna chose an open-back shirred printed cotton-poplin maxi dress which retails at £1,800, whilst her nine-year-olds, Stella and Estere, dazzled in blue cotton Majolica dresses, made from identical print, which retail at £595.

"Sicilian Queens," she simply captioned her post.

Madonna celebrated her birthday alongside her twin daughters

Fans loved her look for the special night. "Happy birthday! Excellent fashion and print choice, just beyond fabulous," one wrote, whilst another added: "Happy birthday Queen Madonna. Love the outfit on you and the girls."

"Loving the Dolce & Gabbana dresses! Happy birthday mother Madonna," remarked a third.

The singer's daughter posed up a storm in a matching Dolce & Gabbana dress

Madonna will soon be celebrating her twins' birthdays, as they turn ten years old on the 24th of August.

Last year, the proud mother of six shared several photos taken throughout their childhood and wrote: "Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!! 2 Beautiful Souls who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. So grateful to have you both in my life."

Madonna adopted the twin girls from Malawi in 2017 when they were four years old.

Their gorgeous blue and white dress is available for £595

At the time, Madonna told People: "It's inexplicable. It's like saying, 'Why do you fall in love with the people you fall in love with?' You look into the eyes of somebody, you feel their soul, you feel touched by them — that's it."

She added: "Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, 'Why isn't my kitchen filled with dancing children?' There's so many children that need a home,” she recalls. "I thought, 'What am I waiting for? Just do it.'"

