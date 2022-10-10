Madonna makes new revelation about sexuality as fans send support The pop queen sparked a reaction

Madonna caused a stir on Sunday evening as she seemingly came out as gay in a playful TikTok video.

MORE: Madonna shares impressive glimpse inside home as she documents surprising end of summer bash

Taking to the social media platform, the 64-year-old pop icon posted a video which saw her attempting to tackle a viral trend. In the bizarre video, Madonna could be seen launching a pair of bright pink knickers into her bathroom bin, before intentionally missing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna shares glimpse inside her home

True to form, Madonna opted to wear an eye-catching cream ensemble featuring oversized cream joggers and a Jean Paul Gaultier-inspired corset top.

MORE: Madonna spotlights bubblegum pink transformation in candid bathroom selfies

MORE: Madonna celebrates milestone birthday for twins Stella and Ester

She styled her candyfloss pink hair in gentle waves and accessorised with safety pin earrings, layered necklaces and a bright pink lip.

The songstress included the caption: "If I miss, I'm Gay". Unphased by her unsuccessful knicker-throwing, Madonna triumphantly posed for the camera with one arm on her waist, before twirling in the opposite direction.

The songstress recently bleached her eyebrows

Confused fans raced to the comment section, with one baffled fan writing: "Did Madonna just come out? And I'm witnessing it in real time??," whilst a second quizzed: "WHAT IS HAPPENING".

Other fans raced to rally behind the Material Girl hitmaker, with one writing: "She is living her life!! Yessss," and a second noting: "I'm so glad right now".

Madonna's latest social media update comes after she opened up about her past marriages. In a surprising new YouTube video, the star answered fifty questions about everything from her career to her love life and past regrets.

Madonna is a mom-of-six

The Like a Virgin hitmaker absolutely did not hold back, and shockingly revealed that some of her regrets included not one but both of her marriages.

The shocking revelation came when the interviewer, a digital voice, asked about a life decision that "wasn't the best idea."

In reply, Madonna boldly said: "Getting married. Both times!" This isn't the first time Madonna has spoken candidly about her preference for singledom.

SEE: Inside Madonna's £10million London mansion

A year after her second marriage ended, the star appeared on The David Letterman Show and confessed: "I think I'd rather get run over by a train," than get married again.

Read more HELLO! US stories here