Madonna makes heartbreaking plea to her fans The 64-year-old posted on Instagram

Madonna has reached out to her 18.6 million Instagram followers with a heartfelt plea.

MORE: Inside Madonna's incredible Lisbon palace

The 64-year-old superstar has been turning heads in recent weeks for a series of risqué images – and they have seemingly divided her fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Madonna's son cooks her a meal - and it's gourmet standard!

Some of her posts have attracted less than positive comments, with some describing the images as "embarrassing" or "disturbing".

READ: Madonna, 64, drops jaws in cutout leather bandage dress and Barbie-pink hair

MORE: Madonna shares rare look inside London home with sweet video of twins

But now Madonna is speaking out following the online abuse.

Madonna shared her plea on Instagram Stories

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Material Girl star shared a picture of herself and wrote: "Stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life."

READ: Madonna celebrates milestone birthday for twins Stella and Ester

MORE: Lourdes Leon wows in slinky dress for dinner with stylish brother Rocco and Madonna

It comes after the singer seemingly came out as gay in a playful TikTok video last month.

The superstar singer has been causing a stir on social media

Taking to the social media platform, the pop icon posted a video which saw her attempting to tackle a viral trend. In the bizarre video, Madonna could be seen launching a pair of bright pink knickers into her bathroom bin, before intentionally missing.

READ: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon resembles a goddess in tiny green bikini

MORE: Madonna shares rare family photo with all six kids at lavish 64th birthday party

The songstress included the caption: "If I miss, I'm Gay". Unphased by her unsuccessful knicker-throwing, Madonna triumphantly posed for the camera with one arm on her waist, before twirling in the opposite direction.

Madonna pictured with her six children

Confused fans raced to the comment section, with one baffled fan writing: "Did Madonna just come out? And I'm witnessing it in real time??," whilst a second quizzed: "WHAT IS HAPPENING".

Other fans raced to rally behind the Like A Virgin hitmaker, with one writing: "She is living her life!! Yessss," and a second noting: "I'm so glad right now".

READ: Madonna reveals she regrets both of her past marriages

Madonna's social media update followed a surprising YouTube video in which the star answered 50 questions about everything from her career to her love life and past regrets.

Madonna with second husband Guy Ritchie

The mother-of-six absolutely did not hold back, and shockingly revealed that some of her regrets included not one but both of her marriages.

The shocking revelation came when the interviewer, a digital voice, asked about a life decision that "wasn't the best idea." In reply, Madonna boldly said: "Getting married. Both times!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.