Michael Strahan shares rare family photos as he marks special occasion away from work The GMA star is incredibly close to his family

Michael Strahan had reason to celebrate at the start of the week, and he wanted to share it with his fans online too.

MOST POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's son is unrecognizable ahead of long-awaited change

The GMA star took to Instagram on Monday to post some rare family photos featuring himself and his beloved mother, Louise, taken from different decades.

In the caption, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mom, Louise. You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Michael Strahan's family life

Loading the player...

"I’m the luckiest man alive to call you my mom and I hope you feel as much love as you give on your Birthday!! Love you, Lou!!"

MOST READ: Lara Spencer shares incredible baby photo and fans are so excited

MOST READ: Mark Harmon quit his job after this life-changing moment

Louise is incredibly close to her son, and has made several appearances on GMA over the years too.

Michael often pays tribute to his mom on social media, and back in May for Mother's Day he shared a throwback photo of himself and Louise on GMA together, alongside a sweet message.

Michael Strahan shared some lovely photos with his mom Louise to mark her birthday

It read: "Happy Mother's Day to my sweet and strong Mom....No matter what, I can always depend on my Momma! Can't love you enough! Happy Mother's Day to all the AMAZING moms out there!"

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement shocks co-stars by revealing secret health battle on-air

MORE: Goldie Hawn's family welcome adorable new addition - details

The former football star is a doting family man and is also father to four children. Michael shares teenage twins Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and they split their time between their parents' homes.

The TV star is also father to two older children, daughter Tanita and son Michael who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

Michael Strahan is a doting family man

He spends the majority of his time at his apartment in New York City, and opened up about his neighbourhood in a previous interview in the New York Times.

POPULAR: Sasha Obama's bittersweet change that's happening this year

MOST READ: Mark Harmon quit his job after this life-changing moment

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.