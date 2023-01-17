Tom Brady's future in football uncertain following disappointing loss on the field The star expressed his disappointment in his latest football season

Is Tom Brady regretting his decision to unretire? Fans can't help but question his future in football following his latest loss on the field.

The star has had an unexpectedly less than stellar season since kicking off his unretirement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and hasn't shied away from expressing his disappointment in the team's latest football season amid several "tough" losses.

Now the sports community can't help but wonder whether he is considering going back to his decision to retire, or even moving teams, following a lost game and a cryptic comment about his future in football in a subsequent press conference.

During an NFC wildcard game on 16 January, the Bucs lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14, after which Tom merely said he planned on getting "a good night's sleep," remaining largely "mum" on what the game meant for his future in football.

The athlete avoided the topic of his re-retirement during a press conference after the game, and The Athletic reporter Jeff Howe tweeted afterwards: "Tom Brady didn't really get into his future tonight after the game. Alluded to taking his time to make a decision, which has been the expectation all along."

When asked whether this particular loss felt different considering the fast approaching Super Bowl on 12 February, he simply said: "Just feels like the end of a season."

In a video of the press conference shared by sports reporter Ari Meirov, Tom appeared both sullen and spoke with a vague tone of farewell, telling reporters: "I just want to say thank you guys for everything this year, I really appreciate all your effort. I know it's hard for you guys too, it's hard for us players to make it through, you guys have a tough job."

He added: "We're very grateful for everyone's support and hopefully, you know – I love this organization, it's a great place to be in. Thank you everybody for welcoming me," plus: "I'm very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys."

Fans were quick to kick off a debate on social media about what his final message meant regarding his career, with many expressing support for the father-of-three regardless of where he is headed.

"He will land on his feet. Either back on the field or in the booth. Hopefully he gets things worked out in other areas of his life. It was a tough season on and off the field," one fan wrote on Twitter, as others said: "Dude looks like he's about to break down into tears. I don't think he's done," as another suggested: "He is not coming back to Tampa!"

