Michael Strahan rallies behind former team with impassioned message

Michael Strahan is definitely one of the busiest people in the media world, deftly managing his regular appearances on Good Morning America with other hosting gigs.

And while he may sometimes have to sacrifice one appearance for the other, he always shows up when the time calls for it, like with his latest social media upload.

The TV anchor appeared in a new video in support of his former team, the New York Giants, who he played with when he was a pro footballer.

The post was made to ramp up support for the team in time for the NFL playoffs leading up to the Super Bowl, which is slated to take place on 12 February.

In the promotional clip, he emerged from the shadows dressed in a fitted blue shirt sporting the team's logo, saying: "So how did we get here? Let me tell you a story."

Alongside soaring music, a montage was shown of several of the greatest moments for the team, with Michael providing an impassioned delivery alongside it.

Michael ramped up NY Giants supporters with a video message

"Playoff time is our time. Right here, right now. And we'll do it our way," he exclaimed to the camera, with the video ending with the signature "Let's go, Giants!" chant.

The video definitely served its purpose and hyped up the GMA star's fans, as one commented: "I am so beyond excited for this!!! Let's go Big Blue!"

Another gushed: "MICHAEL!!!!!!!! This is awesome!!!! LETS GO BIG BLUE!!!!!" while a third added: "Love this that was great, BLEED BLUE."

The TV personality definitely has a lot going on beyond the playoffs, and he's keeping an eye on those thanks to his regular on-air duties with FOX NFL Sunday, a pre-game show for the network's NFL telecasts, on which he is a studio analyst.

The GMA star is presenting a new Audible series chronicling the origins of pro football

To add another project to his list, he recently also announced that he'd be presenting the Audible series American Football Show, tracing the origins of the sport, alongside narrator Kate Mara.

