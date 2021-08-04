GMA's Michael Strahan sends a heartwarming tribute to someone special in his life The Good Morning America star shared a photo on Instagram

Good Morning America co-host and former professional football player, Michael Strahan, took to Instagram on Tuesday to wish his friend and business partner, Tom Brady, a happy birthday.

Tom, who is married to Gisele Bundchen, turned 44.

Michael posted a black-and-white photo of the two American football legends, where Michael appears to be jokingly charging at Tom - and captioned it: "Happy birthday, Tom Brady! You are the greatest to ever do it on the field but more importantly, you are a great father, husband, friend and business partner! Enjoy some tequila my brotha!!"

Tom replied, "Thanks pal. I feel the same about you" accompanied by three red heart emojis.

Tom had originally posted the photo on his Instagram account in 2017 with the caption: "Take it easy, Michael Strahan! It's the offseason!!!"

The pair have recently been working together and have been co-founders of a media company called Religion of Sports since 2016.

Michael wished Tom a happy birthday with this throwback post

Fans were delighted and many also sent birthday wishes to Tom in the comments.

One fan wrote ecstatically: "I have the same birthday as the great Tom Brady! Happy birthday!"

Another noted: "Love the bromance. HBD Tom!" followed by emojis of cakes, balloons and gifts.

Tom appeared on Good Morning America in April to speak about how much he values spending time with his three children Jack, Benjamin and Vivian, and his wife, Gisele.

Tom and Gisele celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary this year.

He went on to say, about his wife: "She's the one that supports the family… At the end of the day, makes a lot of the sacrifices... She brings out the best version of me."

Michael and Tom on the GMA set

Michael was also quick to defend Tom from naysayers during the interview and said: "I'm going to paraphrase this for everyone at home, seven rings, shut your mouth," while laughing.

