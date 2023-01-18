Stacey Solomon beams alongside rarely-seen sister in stunning new selfie The Loose Women presenter is pregnant with her fifth child

Stacey Solomon looked radiant on Tuesday as she stepped out for a friend's book launch with her rarely-seen sister, Jemma, and her close pal Mrs Hinch.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four delighted fans with a stunning photo of herself beaming alongside her "sisters by heart".

WATCH: Stacey Solomon possibly let's slip baby's gender

Loading the player...

In the radiant mirror selfie, Stacey looked flawless in an off-the-shoulder baby pink knit dress which she teamed with a fluffy white borg coat, and a matching sleek white manicure.

As for hair and makeup, the 33-year-old styled her strawberry blonde hair in stunning waves and elevated her look with a touch of smokey brown eyeshadow and a creamy pink lip.

Stacey's due date is just around the corner

"A day with my sister from birth and sisters not from the start, but that fate brought together to be sisters by heart... So grateful for these women in my life," Stacey penned in her caption.

READ: Stacey Solomon makes a heartbreaking confession ahead of baby's birth

MORE: Stacey Solomon's Amazon shelves are genius for home organisation - and they're less than £17

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Move over sugababes [heart eye emoji] love yous," whilst a second remarked: "Are you secretly telling us you're having a girl with all the pink?"

"I bet it's non stop laughter with you girls! You all look gorgeous!" gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Stace you look bloomin' gorgeous".

The TV star looked radiant

Stacey's breathtaking mirror selfie comes after the doting mum shed a tear following her son Rex's "big boy" haircut. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four documented her youngster's trip to the barber where Rex opted for a striking new look.

Inspired by his older brother, Zachary, the three-year-old made the bold decision to ditch his angelic blonde curls in favour of a smart trim.

Rex underwent a transformation

Alongside a carousel of images, the DIY queen penned: "Rex's Big Boy Haircut [scissor emoji]."

She continued: "Today we went for our usual barber trip with the boys but this time Rex asked for 'A Zachy (big brother) Haircut' instead of his usual 'Thor hair' request."

Touching on her emotional reaction, Stacey added: "Me & Joe may have shed a tear [laughing face emoji]. But we've always said it's his hair, his choice [tear emoji] You look so handsome Rexy we love you so so much. Our big boy."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.