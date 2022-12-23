Stacey Solomon flooded with 'concerned' messages after family update The Loose Women star is married to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon sparked a major fan reaction on Thursday after she shared the details of her latest get-together with friends and family.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Loose Women star, 33, showed off the hearty 'dippy egg' breakfast she enjoyed with her sister and their friends, who had come to visit them all the way from Wales - but followers were struck by Stacey's 'soldiers' which were not toasted.

Addressing the controversy on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Never had so many concerned messages about bread."

Talking directly to the camera the star continued: "So many of you were like '*gasp* was that just egg and bread, I've never ever toasted a soldier in all my life, I've always thought soldiers were just normal bread!"

Stacey enjoyed the 'dippy egg' breakfast in her lavish Essex kitchen

Before asking her friend: "Do you toast your soldiers Char?"

She added: "I only know bready soldiers, and so many of you were like 'Ew you haven't toasted your soldiers, I was concerned I thought I might have made something disgusting for Charlotte and Harriet!"

Stacey also gave a sneak peek at a number of the comments she had received in reply to the update. One follower penned: "Dippy eggs and bread? No toast *crying face emoji*." A second wrote: "Do you not toast your soldiers?"

The group looked so festive!

A third added: "Is that bread or toast? I've never seen anyone have bread soliders *shocked face emoji."

After their controversial breakfast, the group appeared to have a fun evening which saw Stacey, glammed up to the nines.

The former X-factor star rocked an ultra-festive ensemble opting for a black headband and red lipstick and shared a photo of the group which included the queen of clean and known bestie to the doting mother, Mrs. Hinch, who also rocked a fabulous headband featuring a large black bow.

