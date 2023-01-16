Stacey Solomon makes a heartbreaking confession ahead of baby's birth The star is preparing to welcome her fifth child

Stacey Solomon has come a long way since her appearance on The X Factor in 2009.

The 33-year-old has carved out a hugely successful TV career with an estimated worth of around £4 million.

But she has now candidly confessed she lives in fear of "losing it all" as she spoke about the unpredictable side of fame.

Stacey – who is set to welcome her fifth child this month – told the Mirror: "My dad is from a background where he had nothing, like literally nothing, so we could have nothing again.

Stacey with her husband, Joe Swash

"Even to this day I think, 'Well, we're comfortable now but something's going to go wrong at some point, it won't stay like this forever.' It's inherent.

"So, you're constantly thinking, 'I'd better hold on to that and I'd better not waste that' because in a few months' time I could be on the streets.

The star is pregnant with her fifth child

"It's that fear, passed down from generations. And a lot of people have that fear."

Of her BBC decluttering show Sort Your Life Out, Stacey added: "The work I do now is the work that I absolutely adore. Sort Your Life Out is my actual dream – going into people's homes to help and get involved."

But she added: "All I know is nothing in this industry is guaranteed. You can't work your way up then know you've got a job for the next 10 years.

Stacey and Joe with their children, Rex and Rose

"So, my whole attitude has always been take it, enjoy it, work your socks off and see what happens."

Stacey is counting the days until the arrival of her new baby – her third child with husband Joe Swash.

She is a mum to sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten, from previous relationships, and shares Rex, three, and one-year-old daughter Rose with Joe. Joe, meanwhile, is also a father to 15-year-old son Harry.

