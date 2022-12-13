Stacey Solomon has fans saying the same thing after sharing sweet family photos in the snow The Loose Women presenter shared a very emotional story with her followers

Stacey Solomon shared the most idyllic family photos on Monday, after her family home, Pickle Cottage, was covered in snow as temperatures dropped all across the country.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter revealed that she and her kids were happily stranded in her home because their roads hadn't been gritted in time.

"The first snow at Pickle Cottage & Rose's first ever snow. We woke up to what seemed like Narnia outside the window and the kids have never been so excited.

"Our roads hadn’t gotten round to being gritted so all school & work was snowed off! So we made the most of a very very rare snow day & spent all day in Joe's childhood sleigh that he has had since he was 10, making snow angels & having snowball fights."

Stacey and her kids sitting in Joe's childhood sleigh

She then added: "It was such a special day that none of us knew was coming. Happy Monday everyone… Hope you're ok, and not too snowed in! Lots and lots of love from all of us."

Stacey posted seven magical photos, showing her posing with her youngest children, Rex, three, and one-year-old Rose, who are both wrapped up warm in snow suits.

The presenter revealed they were all stuck at home due to snow on the roads

Fans were quick to react, all amazed that her husband, Joe Swash, still had his childhood sleigh and moved by the story behind it.

"I love that the sleigh has so much history! Also obsessed with roses snow suit!" one wrote, whilst another added: "Happy sledging with Joe's sledge."

Joe's sister Casie also commented, writing: "Ahhh I loved that sleigh, me & Joe have nice memories from it. Xx"

Stacey welcomed her daughter, Rose, in 2021

Stacey was quick to reply to her sister-in-law, adding: "@casie.swash he cries every time he gets to get it out, we need to take Nico out in it!! Xx."

The Loose Women star had explained the history of Joe's sleigh earlier in the day, writing in her Stories: "Sleigh rides in daddy's childhood sleigh. This is Joe's sleigh that his dad bought for him during one of the last winters he had with him. Watching our babies making memories in it is the most special feeling ever."

