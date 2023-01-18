Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg spend time apart as Strictly star gushes about their relationship The Strictly Come Dancing star and the YouTuber were dance partners…

Loved-up couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been dating for four years and after having just spent Christmas on opposite sides of the world,they will be spending a little more time apart.

The professional dancer, 33, will be heading on the Strictly Come Dancing tour which kicks off in Birmingham at the weekend, whilst her beau Joe has just got back from a sun-soaked holiday in South Africa to work on various BBC projects.

Dianne has been regularly updating fans during her time in rehearsals which often feature the likes of Helen Skelton, Fleur East and her partner Tyler West, who all appear to be having a ball.

Dianne is currently on tour

Despite their time apart, Dianne recently revealed exclusively to HELLO! just how in love she and Joe are and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I’d really like to go with Joe to some places we’ve never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing," she says.

The star also revealed that her doting boyfriend is one of the main reasons she wouldn't move home Down Under any time soon. She said: "I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe's there, and his family," confirming that moving back to Australia is off the cards at the moment.

Joe has just been in South Africa

Dianne shared more adorable details about her relationship with the brother of Zoe Sugg, including the "cute" way they dance together in their kitchen. She said: "Joe is a sucker for dancing in the house with me. He’ll stand there and put his arms up – he loved the ballroom, that was his favourite – and so I just go into frame with him and he does a little waltz with me around the kitchen. It's really cute."

Joe and Dianne met on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing where they partnered up. Shortly after the show finished the pair confirmed their relationship and have been together ever since.

