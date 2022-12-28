Strictly's Dianne Buswell stuns in breathtaking sunset beach photos The dancer is spending Christmas apart from boyfriend Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell has been having the time of her life in her native Australia this Christmas, enjoying a beach sunset with her loved ones on Tuesday.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who found love with YouTuber Joe Sugg when they were paired on the 2018 series of the BBC ballroom show, took to Instagram to update her followers about their holiday antics. Dianne was pictured sitting on the beach, gazing at the camera and posing against a beautiful sunset backdrop.

Sporting a billowing animal print blouse paired with a boho opal ring and gold hoop earrings, the dancer looked the picture of happiness following her fun-filled week with her family.

She captioned the images: "Sunsets and bike rides @westernaustralia #w.a #australiansunset."

The lovely photos were met with a flurry of compliments from her devoted followers, who wished her a wonderful trip and praised her new hairstyle.

Dianne shared some beautiful sunset snapshots

One fan shared: "You are soooo gorgeous!! Inside and out. So happy you're having a magical time with your beautiful family." Another posted: "Beautiful glad you enjoying your time away."

A third commented on her recent hair transformation, saying: "So beautiful and the hair looks amazing."

Dianne and Joe are spending Christmas apart, with Joe joining his family in Somerset for the festive period.

The Strictly dancer is spending Christmas in Australia

The pair have been keeping in regular contact despite some fans worrying they had split, with Dianne sharing snippets of their catch-up phone calls over Christmas.

And taking to Instagram this Wednesday, Joe revealed the reason for their separation, posting a sweet photograph of himself hugging his grandmother.

He wrote: "Hope you all had a lovely Christmas! I haven’t had a Christmas Day with my Nan in many many years so it was a very special one. I was also in charge of carving this year which was an experience.. hope you’re all having a great blur of not knowing what day it is between Xmas and new years."

Boyfriend Joe Sugg stayed in the UK with his family

Earlier this month, Dianne delighted fans when she ditched her trademark bright red hair for a funky pink shade.

She debuted a softer hot pink dye elevated with pastel pink and blonde bangs at the front. "Candy cane hair!" one fan penned in the comments.

"Thank god my hairdresser @vickydemetriouhair has done such a fab job of my hair that it takes the attention away from the hand that has clearly not been washed after a fake tan application. Another amazing set of @greatlengthsuk this time we popped some blonde/pale pink bits around the face line," Dianne wrote of her new look.

