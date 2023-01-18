Gemma Atkinson defends herself following 'awful' bikini shoot criticism The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant spoke out

Gemma Atkinson is known for being a fitness fanatic and she often shares some fabulous ab-baring photos on social media.

This week she posted an incredible throwback image from a calendar photoshoot, revealing that the lustrous wavy locks she sported were inspired by Pamela Anderson.

The mum-of-one posed up a storm in a cleavage-enhancing animal-print bikini, showcasing her toned figure. Her makeup was pretty in pink, with pale lips and matching blush.

While the star looked fabulous, she received a critical comment from one of her followers, who Gemma revealed had sent her a private message reading: "That’s awful… You’re better than that".

The down-to-earth actress and presenter posted her cheeky response, quipping: "This was tame hun! Should have seen the year previous… Wahay!"

The glam star recently shared another gorgeous blast from the past, when she posted a picture from her first Women's Health magazine photo shoot.

Gemma looked stunning in the glam throwback shot

The sultry shot showed Gemma looking into the distance as she wore a figure-flattering sleeveless black leotard over a purple sports bra, with her slim waist cinched by a matching purple belt.

She wore leather gloves and over-the-knee socks and rested an exercise ball between one arm and her waist. Her blonde locks were teased into a half-up, half-down look and her make-up was kept natural.

The image was dated 7 December 2017 and Gemma captioned it: "My first @women'shealthuk shoot!" She linked to her original post showing her photo in the magazine, which was captioned: "Still pinching myself…"

The star had no time for criticism!

The star showcased her figure in some other barely-there outfits days earlier when Gemma took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps from her holidays.

In the first photo, Gemma could be seen floating on a lilo as she wore a black strapless bikini and looked out to sea. She kicked her legs behind her and her long blonde locks were tied in a loose topknot.

