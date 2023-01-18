Diane Shipley
Gemma Atkinson had the best response after a fan responded negatively to a throwback photo from the former Strictly star's bikini shoot
Gemma Atkinson is known for being a fitness fanatic and she often shares some fabulous ab-baring photos on social media.
This week she posted an incredible throwback image from a calendar photoshoot, revealing that the lustrous wavy locks she sported were inspired by Pamela Anderson.
SO SWEET: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson teased over second pregnancy by close friend
The mum-of-one posed up a storm in a cleavage-enhancing animal-print bikini, showcasing her toned figure. Her makeup was pretty in pink, with pale lips and matching blush.
While the star looked fabulous, she received a critical comment from one of her followers, who Gemma revealed had sent her a private message reading: "That’s awful… You’re better than that".
WATCH: Gemma Atkinson dances poolside in string bikini
The down-to-earth actress and presenter posted her cheeky response, quipping: "This was tame hun! Should have seen the year previous… Wahay!"
SEE: Gemma Atkinson's £11.9k engagement ring is sparklier than the Strictly glitterball
MORE: Strictly's Helen Skelton makes rare comment about her bond with Gorka's partner Gemma Atkinson
The glam star recently shared another gorgeous blast from the past, when she posted a picture from her first Women's Health magazine photo shoot.
Gemma looked stunning in the glam throwback shot
The sultry shot showed Gemma looking into the distance as she wore a figure-flattering sleeveless black leotard over a purple sports bra, with her slim waist cinched by a matching purple belt.
She wore leather gloves and over-the-knee socks and rested an exercise ball between one arm and her waist. Her blonde locks were teased into a half-up, half-down look and her make-up was kept natural.
The image was dated 7 December 2017 and Gemma captioned it: "My first @women'shealthuk shoot!" She linked to her original post showing her photo in the magazine, which was captioned: "Still pinching myself…"
The star had no time for criticism!
The star showcased her figure in some other barely-there outfits days earlier when Gemma took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps from her holidays.
In the first photo, Gemma could be seen floating on a lilo as she wore a black strapless bikini and looked out to sea. She kicked her legs behind her and her long blonde locks were tied in a loose topknot.
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.