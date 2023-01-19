Happy Valley star James Norton makes heartbreaking revelation about school

James Norton is dominating our TV screens on Sunday nights thanks to his villainous portrayal of Tommy Lee Royce in the gritty BBC drama, Happy Valley.

During a chat on the Comfort Eating with Grace Dent podcast, the actor has revealed his childhood was somewhat marred when he was a student at boarding school.

The 37-year-old sought therapy after being badly bullied for five years. "My school years were complicated," he explained. "I didn't have the greatest time.

"I was quite badly bullied for five years and I was at boarding school so I couldn't leave. I've had a great therapist for the last four years, and it's not from a place of drama."

Despite the traumatic experience, James confessed he was "lucky" not to suffer from depression. James also explained he's not a fan of the boarding school system, claiming most of the students tend to be "deeply homesick".

He said: "I've realised that boarding schools are really weird places. We're the only country that still sends our kids away voluntarily. You're stuck with these people, and all these young kids are just deeply, deeply homesick and they're just lost.

"For some of them, that pain manifests itself in being needy or rebellious. But some of them get angry and rather than crying out for their mum they just bully someone."

James Norton has reprised his role as the villain Tommy Lee Royce

At the moment, Happy Valley fans are thrilled to see the return of the dramatic series for the first time in six years for one final hurrah. The show sees James' evil character Tommy reunite with Sergeant Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire.

The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

"Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, James was asked whether he will miss playing Tommy, to which he said: "He is a despicable monster, but he became really enticing, a sort of weird distant friend that you love seeing. I loved playing him and I miss him and the show."

