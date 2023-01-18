Helen Flanagan poses with 'baby' in heart-melting new video The former Coronation Street star has a new friend!

Helen Flanagan is a devoted mother-of-three but she obviously doesn't only dote on her own little ones.

On Wednesday, the fabulous actress and influencer shared the sweetest video of a new 'baby' in her home. The star posted a short clip to Instagram that showed her holding up a small white guinea pig to the camera.

SEE: Helen Flanagan supported after making major change to former home with Scott Sinclair

Helen repeatedly kissed the little animal and petted it affectionately, as Nicole Scherzinger's song Baby Love played, specifically the lyric "My baby love, my baby love".

WATCH: Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan poses with 'baby' in heart-melting new video

Loading the player...

The pretty blonde was dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt teamed with a no-makeup look, with her blonde locks pulled back in a loose ponytail.

SEE: Helen Flanagan astounds in sheer tights and figure-hugging crop top

READ: Helen Flanagan steps out in wedding dress with sultry corset

Helen always looks fabulous whether dressed up or down, and she pulled out all the stops the previous day when she wore a stunning all-black outfit.

Helen shares three children with Scott Sinclair

The star shared a couple of photos from a sultry photoshoot where she leaned against a pool table while wearing a tiny crop top that exposed most of her midriff, alongside a beautiful skirt that had a knee-high slit up the side.

The actress also wore a bold face of makeup as she posed for the camera. In her caption she simply joked: "Is January over yet?" but her fans were sent into meltdown over her striking outfit.

One exclaimed: "Christ on a bike I just choked on my turkey twizzler," while a second posted: "As usual, stunning," and a third called her a "hottie".

The star looks great whether dressed up or down

Many others just shared strings of flame emojis to reveal their thoughts on the photos, while some attempted to joke that it wasn't Helen they were paying attention to.

"That is one of the most beautiful pool tables I've ever seen," one teased, while another quipped: "Wow love the snooker table, you look good as well Helen."

The star amazed her fans earlier in the month as she rocked the 'back to work' look with an effortless style, wearing a baby blue plunging corset top and matching mini skirt.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.