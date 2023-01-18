Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share major life change with fans The former Strictly Come Dancing stars are on the move…

There's nothing like starting off the New Year with a huge change and it looks like beloved former Strictly dancers Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are set to do just that.

They had some big news to share with fans this week, as Aljaz revealed on social media. He took to his Instagram Stories, sharing a brief clip where his phone panned across a row of spacious houses.

The talented star captioned it: "House hunting" – how exciting!

Last year marked the first time in almost a decade that neither Aljaz or Janette competed on Strictly, although Janette continues to host the show's spin-off, It Takes Two.

As the couple admitted recently, that's allowed them to spend a lot more time together. "When he was doing Strictly, I would barely see him because we were on different schedules.

It takes over your life so now I spend a lot more time with him, which is really nice," she told The Mirror.

Looks like Aljaz and Janette are going to be busy!

The presenter, 38, and her husband, 32, tied the knot in July 2017 and appeared alongside one another in the BBC show for eight years.

They first met in 2010 when Janette flew to London to perform alongside Aljaz in Burn The Floor.

There was an instant attraction, with Janette saying her now-husband looked like Prince Charming, while Aljaz joked he was ready to propose after just five hours.

The couple got married in 2017

Janette credited Strictly for helping them build a relationship, as the couple both lived in previous countries in the past.

She explained: "Strictly was a blessing, we were able to stay together. Because I was living in LA at the time, and he was obviously still in Slovenia and the show was about to end, and we were both like, 'Okay now what?'

"When we both got Strictly, that's when we were like, 'Oh my god, it worked!'"

