Former Grantchester star James Norton has shared his relief at finally receiving the COVID vaccine. The actor, 35, revealed that he has type 1 diabetes - and encouraged those with similar health problems to opt for the vaccine.

Sharing a snap of himself receiving a vaccination on Instagram, he captioned the post: "As someone living with type 1 diabetes, I’m happy and relieved to have had my Covid-19 vaccination earlier today (my tipple was AstraZeneca and I’m feeling great).

"When you’re offered it I’d encourage you to do the same, not just for your sake, but more importantly for everyone else’s." Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "Me too. I had the Pfizer but my gosh my arm ached so much after. Alas, a v v small price to pay."

Another added: "So good ! I have had both of mine (Pfizer) - type 1 diabetes and ckd stage 5," while a third person commented: "Spread the knowledge, spread the word. This front line healthcare worker thanks you!"

James shared a snap of himself receiving the vaccine

James has previously opened up about having type 1 diabetes, telling The Times: "I have to inject every time I carbohydrates - up to 15 times a day with 5mm needles you use discreetly." He added: "Being diabetic does not hold you back. It’d never hamper me, for example, in regards to any role, particularly physically."

Speaking to JDRF’s Type 1 Discovery magazine, he added: "I didn’t talk about my diabetes when I was first diagnosed but when I started to more and more, I felt relief. And once I did, I realised lots of people are dealing with something too. There is an amazing community... you can talk to now, compare notes and feel a sense of solidarity."

