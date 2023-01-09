Damar Hamlin released from the hospital following cardiac arrest - read statement The 24-year-old suffered from cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game

It is a good day for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills, and their fans, as the football player is finally headed home after his unexpected hospitalization.

The news comes just a day after the Bills won their first game since Damar's sudden collapse halted a game on 2 January against the Cincinnati Bengals, beating the New England Patriots 35-23.

The happy news came via a statement on the Bills official Twitter account, with a note from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"We are thrilled to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," it said.

The statement also revealed that: "He is doing well and this is the next stage of recovery," much to the delight of fans.

Dr. William Knight IV, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and director of the Emergency Medicine MLP Program, also said: "Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed," according to NBC News.

Fans were immediately delighted to hear the news

Damar relieved fans when he made his return to social media just two days ago, confirming his well being in a post where he thanked all of his fans and friends alike for their continued support.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," he wrote, adding: "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out."

Damar was honored during thr Bills' first game since the incident

Seemingly in good spirits, he continued sharing updates on his social media pages, even revealing that he was with his team in spirit as they played their first game without him, live tweeting about their plays.

His collapse, a result of cardiac arrest, occurred during the first quarter of the game when he was tackled by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

