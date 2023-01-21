Shania Twain jokes 'I'm a virgo' in expletive-ridden video before new album release Queen of Me is released on February 3 2023

Shania Twain may not be impressed by much - but her fans sure were impressed by how competitive she was at arcade games when the singer shared an expletive-ridden new video.

"I may be a little competitive.. Hey, I’m a Virgo, what do you expect?" Shania captioned the video which, as you can see below, saw her using some choice words as she played Pac-Man and other games at an arcade with friends.

WATCH: Shania Twain plays arcade games in expletive-ridden video

Loading the player...

"EXPLICIT QUEEN IS SOMETHING I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED," joked one fan as another commented: "From one Virgo to another. There is never too much swearing! It’s called being expressively passionate!"

Shania is gearing up to release her new album, Queen of Me, and wowed fans when she appeared on the cover of InStyle's Everybody's In special issue issue and rocked several eye-catching looks for the spread. But there was one photo that really grabbed attention – and it featured the star iin head-to-toe leather.

Decked out in Diesel, Shania looked phenomenal wearing a floor-length orange coat dress that featured a full-length zip down the center. The dress was only zipped to cover Shania's stomach, so her bare chest was exposed thanks to the makeshift plunging neckline.

Opting to not reveal any more skin, Shania wore a pair of white leather pants and matching heeled boots to elongate her legs.

TRENDING NOW: Kylie Jenner reveals son's name - weeks before his first birthday

POPULAR: Pierce Brosnan details the love he has for wife Keely after shocking comments from friends

Shania is about to go back out on tour

Shania has already given fans a taste of what to expect from her new album with singles including Waking Up Dreaming and Giddy Up, however, her devoted fan base have also noticed that Shania's voice sounds different from her previous musical offerings, a result of her having to undergo two open-throat surgeries following her Lyme disease diagnosis in 2003.

One of the main differences is Shania now has Gore-Tex rods to stabilize her throat from what she calls "flanging" and a lack of control.

"It's easier for me to make loud sounds than it is to make soft sounds," she admitted."When the air is dry, it's harder to get that resonance. When I'm loud, it happens, which was the opposite problem before I got the surgery."

However, despite her new voice, Shania admitted that she has learned to accept it and doesn't let it worry her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.