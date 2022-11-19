Shania Twain stuns fans with gorgeous beach appearance in sensual video

Shania Twain gave fans a treat this week, sharing a montage of throwback clips from various music videos that have been remastered in high definition - including her sensual beach video for You're Still The One.

In the caption, she wrote: "You're Still The One, From This Moment On and When are the next collection of my music videos to receive the HD treatment...

WATCH: Trailer for Shania Twain's Netflix documentary

"Just gorgeous! Watch on my YouTube now and let me know what you think!"

Her fans went wild and rushed to comment, with one writing: "All your songs are beautiful and there is meaning in all of them. I love all of them." Another said: "Girl I still know the words to your songs! I have been listening to your music on replay coz I’m so excited for the concert in May! I'm a huge fan of yours since I was a teen!"

A third follower recalled: "You're Still the One is my song with my husband. When we got engaged no one was very supportive of it because we were so young. No one believed we'd make it and your song came out and it just hit home for us. Now 24 years later we are still going strong! We can't wait to attend your concert in July!"

Over the past few weeks, Shania has been working hard on her upcoming studio album, Queen of Me. The singer's newest record will be accompanied by a tour of the same name and sees her hit the world stages once again after her extended Vegas residency, Let's Go.

Shania uploaded this montage on Friday

Speaking with TalkShopLive ahead of the release of her upcoming album, Queen of Me, the singer opened up about having Lyme disease which saw her have a career-altering open-throat surgery in 2018.

On releasing new music for the first time since then, she said: "So that was a big decision… For me, this album means so, so much about my decision-making and the courage to get the operation, knowing that I may never even be able to sing again after the surgery."

The album's release date is set for 3 February. She continued: "Every day that I was recording I was testing the new voice… Getting on the mic in the studio, it's so vulnerable. You can't drown it out with production or a band or mixing or anything like that until much, much later on."

Shania also confessed that recording the album definitely made her go through a lot of vocal "relearning," and that not knowing "if the procedure that I had will last forever," makes the Queen of Me all the more meaningful.

