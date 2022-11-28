Shania Twain surprises Adele with shock appearance at latest show The singer was performing in Vegas

Shania Twain almost caused Adele to "combust" after she made a shock appearance at her second weekend of shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Someone Like You singer expressed her disbelief and praised Shania for donning a fabulous hat which helped keep her identity anonymous until later.

Captioning a shot of the Man I feel Like a Woman vocalist watching her sing her heart out, Adele penned: "Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show," alongside a red love heart emoji.

In the photo of the fabulous moment, Adele is glammed up to the nines in a stunning three-quarter length sleeved black dress, embellished with a glamourous band of diamantes around her neck and shoulders.

Adele was couldn't believe it

Along with her hat disguise, Shania looked effortlessly chic in what appeared to be a green velvet jacket with a purple lining as she watched from her seat at the front of the room.

The update came just days after Adele sparked a chorus of comments online and announced the exciting news that she is extending her residency in Las Vegas to include a New Year's Eve performance.

Confessing the holiday has always been a "let down" for her, she wrote: "New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!!"

Adele delighted fans with the New Years Eve news

"I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let's go all out black tie vibes [red heart emoji]."

Adele's followers were quick to share their excitement, with one writing: "New year's with Adele sounds an absolute dream".

Other comments included: "I love you," and: "Yes babe, enjoy it!"

