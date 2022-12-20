Shania Twain opens up about double dose of tragedy which changed her life The star faced some serious challenges

Shania Twain is a country music superstar with a lengthy and celebrated career, but it's not been without challenges.

Before she found fame, Shania dealt with the loss of her mom, Sharon, and her stepfather, Jerry, when she was just 22 years old.

The star was immediately thrust into the parenting spotlight as she had to care for her three younger siblings.

To pay their bills and put food on the table, Shania began performing at a resort. She opened up in a new interview with People and reflected on that time in her life.

"It was like, 'This is all I know how to do. I've got to support the kids.' That gave me a motivation and a fearless state of mind, because when you don't have a choice, you've got to push through — and that's what I did."

While her career skyrocketed from there, there was more agony ahead as her husband, Robert 'Mutt' Lange, had an affair with her good friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

Shania has had to face numerous challenges in life

Shania admits it was heartbreaking and focusing on raising her son, Eja, was hard.

"It was a very low period in my life," she said, and has previously confessed she fell into a deep depression.

While she was trying to deal with the devastation, she found a shoulder to cry on in the form of Marie-Anne's husband, former Nestlé executive Frédéric, who was also crushed following the affair.

Shania found love with her husband after heartbreak

Their commiseration soon turned to something more and they fell in love and are still together today.

While she keeps her private life off social media, she does occasionally give a glimpse into her marriage.

Earlier this year, she delighted fans with a cozy photo alongside Frédéric at their home.

They looked as happy as could be in the celebratory snap, and Shania simply termed him her "best friend" in the caption, with a heart and balloon emoji.

