Pierce Brosnan details the love he has for wife Keely after shocking comments from friends Keely and Pierce have been married for over 20 years

Pierce Brosnan has been married to his beloved wife Keely for over 20 years but the pair have been together for nearly 30 years - and in that time have raised five children, including two sons that Keely and Pierce welcomed together.

Bodies change over the years due to all sorts of factors and lifestyles, and Pierce once shared how "friends offered Keely surgery to reduce her weight", a comment that left the James Bond star furious.

WATCH: Pierce Brosnan teams up with 21-year-old son for important cause

Loading the player...

"I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children," it was widely reported he wrote after a Facebook post went viral fat shaming Keely.

Defending his wife from the fatphobic trolls, he continued: "In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love."

The couple met on 8 April 1994 and got married on 4 August 2001 at Ballintubber Abbey in Pierce's native Ireland.

On their 20th wedding anniversary, Kelly shared a snap of herself wearing a tiara with her husband, writing: "Still the one! Happy 20th wedding anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial Thank you for the gift of your love and friendship. The world is more beautiful with you in it! 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001."

POPULAR: GMA3 welcomes back major host afte break - but who is it?

TRENDING NOW: Lilibet Diana's baby album - ultra rare photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter

The James Bond actor and the journalist and filmmaker haven't shared many photos of their big day, the ones they have posted are seriously stunning.

To mark their 21st anniversary in 2022, Pierce shared a throwback photo of himself looking suave in a black suit with a cream waistcoat and a blue silk tie, finished with his thick dark hair slicked back – a look that wouldn't be out of place as his 007 character.

He had his arms around his gorgeous bride Keely, who wore a Princess Kate-esque dress with long lace sleeves and pearl drop earrings, fastening her dark hair in a half-up style to secure her long veil.

The actor proudly shares pictures of his wife and family on social media, and in September 2022 he honored his wife's birthday with a gorgeous picture of the pair cuddling together, with Keely wearing a bright pink flower in her hair.

"Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan. I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!" he captioned the snap.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.