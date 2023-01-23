Victoria Beckham receives the 'sweetest surprise' from daughter Harper Both Victoria and David Beckham recently returned from Paris Fashion Week

After making a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week, Victoria Beckham was back to parenting duties when she returned to the UK.

On Sunday night, the former Spice Girls star - who braved the freezing temperatures to watch second son Romeo play for Brentford over the weekend - was touched when she saw a sweet message from daughter Harper.

When tucking herself to bed, Victoria came across a teddy bear and a handwritten note with the words, "I [love] you mummy," emblazoned across it.

"When you get into bed to the sweetest surprise," gushed the doting mum alongside a snapshot of the heartwarming gesture. "We love you Harper Seven [pink heart emojis]."

Harper, 11, is Victoria and football star David Beckham's youngest child. She is often seen in public and on social media with her parents, and is known for her stylish and fashionable appearances.

However, it seems the youngster remained at home when her parents travelled to Paris for Men's Fashion Week, ahead of fashion month in February.

Harper left this sweet surprise for mum Victoria

The couple attended the Rick Owens show, and the 48-year-old fashion designer was clearly impressed by what she witnessed, writing "congratulations @rickowensonline we loved your show" on her Instagram Stories.

Victoria, known for her love of the little black dress, decided to opt for her fail-safe formula; rocking a skintight black number from her eagerly anticipated, upcoming collection.

The frock was not only a body-conscious fit but also had crushed detail at the hip and a trendy high neckline.

Victoria shared this snap from Paris Fashion Week

Once the runway action was over, Victoria did a quick outfit change and switched things up for a date night with husband David.

Raising the style stakes, Victoria opted for a wardrobe classic, in black once again, in the form of a swish cocktail dress. She added a grey wide-lapel jacket, patterned tights, black stilettos and her much-adored chain pouch once again.

