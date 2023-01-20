Victoria Beckham reveals skintight dress and new hair transformation - wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham looked sensational on Thursday as she headed to Paris to watch the Rick Owens show.

VB is known for her love of the little black dress and the mother-of-four decided to opt for her fail safe formula; rocking a skintight black number from her eagerly anticipated, upcoming collection. The frock was not only a body conscious number but also had crushed detail at the hip, and a trendy high neckline.

The wife of David Beckham added her sold out pouch bag, also from her own collection and a pair of VB sunglasses - known as the 'Shield'.

Taking to Instagram, the 48-year-old showed fans a snap of her hair, which is unlike anything we've seen before. The fashion mogul normally sports straight hair or wears it down with a light curl, and very occasionally, up in a messy bun.

On this trip, however, she sported a plait! The former Spice Girl wore her hair tightly woven into the style, which cascaded down her back. We love it.

Taking to Instagram to present her latest look, Victoria said: "#VBPAW23, the Mini Chain Pouch and my Shield Sunglasses in Paris! Thank you for inviting me @RickOwensOnline and congratulations on a great show xx VB."

We love Victoria's plaited hair

Victoria attended the show with husband David, and the pair even went on a date afterwards.

Later, Victoria looked amazing in her date night look

Once the runway action was over, the fashionista did a quick outfit change and switched things up for her evening out. Raising the style stakes, Victoria opted for a wardrobe classic, in black once again, in the form of a swish cocktail dress. She added a grey wide-lapel jacket, patterned tights, black stilettos and her much-adored Chain pouch once again. Stunning!

