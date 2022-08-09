Harper Beckham's favourite high-end hobbies: From VIP concerts to jet skiing & more The youngest Beckham sibling has a wide range of interests

Oh to be a Beckham. Luxury yacht trips, jet-setting across the Atlantic, evenings out at the finest Miami restaurants – it all sounds rather appealing. The family are well-acquainted with living the high life, and even David and Victoria's youngest Harper is familiarising herself with the finer things at the ripe age of eleven.

But what does Harper like to get up to in her spare time? Unsurprisingly, her off-school itinerary involves a handful of luxury activities and we're only a touch jealous.

Keep scrolling to discover Harper's top five favourite high-end hobbies that she likes to take part in with her family…

VIP Concerts

Harper has been spotted sitting in the VIP sections at concerts with dad David. The pair recently attended The Weeknd's concert in Miami where they sang along to his most popular hits together.

Horse riding

Another one of Harper's favourite activities is horse riding. The 11-year-old has previously been pictured riding in the Cotswolds with big brother Cruz, 17, and also while on holiday in Italy with the rest of her family.

Jet skiing

The Beckhams recently soaked up the sun in the French Rivera – where Harper and David tried their hand at jet skiing. The family spent some quality time together on their super yacht – which costs a whopping £1.6 million a week to charter.

Sitting front row at fashion shows

Considering her mum's reputation in the fashion industry, it comes as no surprise that Harper frequently takes her place on the front row at fashion shows alongside her siblings. Whether watching the models sashay down the runway in Dior or Victoria Beckham's latest collections, Harper always secures one of fashion's golden tickets.

Judo

David took to social media to share Harper's sporting achievements back in October. Calling his daughter a "judo star," the footballer revealed that she had won a silver medal while competing.

