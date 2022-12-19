Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella counts down to milestone with rare selfie The two are also parents to son Connor Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise may not be together, but their two adopted children, Bella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise, continue to thrive as individuals on their chosen paths.

In fact, Bella is counting down to a major milestone in her life, which she alluded to with a very rare personal photograph on social media.

The London-based artist posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories from a bathroom, writing on the picture: "I'm turning 30 next week, what the [expletive]."

Bella's birthday is on 22 December, and her younger brother Connor will soon also be turning 28 on 17 January.

The siblings were adopted by the Hollywood couple when they were together, and while she resides in the UK with her husband Max, her brother is a deep sea fisher and meat expert.

While there were reports that both Bella and Connor were estranged from their mother due to their involvement in Scientology, the actress has dismissed any rift with her children.

Bella counted down to her milestone 30th birthday

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

Nicole added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It's our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Tom seems to enjoy quite a close relationship with his children, particularly Bella, who it was revealed he had been spending more time with while in London earlier this year.

Lara Spencer also spoke about the development on Good Morning America following her own stint reporting on Wimbledon back in July, where she happened to spot the Mission Impossible star.

Nicole and Tom adopted their children when they were still married

She mentioned how the actor was spending "plenty of quality time" with his daughter and her family, while also saying: "Well, it turns out that Maverick has decided that London is his new favorite home away from home."

