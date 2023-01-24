Riley Keough shares last photo taken alongside Lisa Marie Presley in heartfelt tribute The singer passed away on 12 January and was laid to rest on the 22nd

Just two days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at her father Elvis Presley's Graceland estate, her daughter Riley Keough has shared her last memory of her mother.

Though the actress was in attendance at the funeral on 22 January alongside her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, as well as Sarah Ferguson, Elvis actor Austin Butler, and more of the family's close friends, she had yet to speak out following her mother's sudden passing.

During the memorial service, both her husband and grandmother spoke on her behalf, with Ben confirming that the couple had secretly welcomed a baby girl, their first child together.

Riley took to Instagram to post a snippet of the last time she was with her mother, sharing a photo of the two at a restaurant sitting beside one another.

"I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

The actress was promptly inundated with love and support in the comments section under the post from fellow celebrities, with actress Eiza González writing: "Love you Riley," while model Sara Sampaio commented: "Sending so much love Riley." Her co-star Sam Claflin, who plays her on-screen love interest in the upcoming book-to-television adaptation Daisy Jones & the Six, also left behind a red heart emoji.

Riley is Lisa Marie's first and eldest daughter

Riley's husband of 7 years delivered her eulogy on her behalf at the Graceland funeral. Quoting a letter she wrote, Ben said: "I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I've ever known. I remember how safe it felt to be in your arms.

"Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters."

The late singer is survived by her mother, Priscilla, Riley, and her twin daughters

She also wrote a poem for her late mom, recited by Priscilla, which read: "She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart, is the doing of her death. Now she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love."

