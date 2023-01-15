John Travolta shares heartbreaking new photo of Lisa Marie Presley following her death Elvis Presley's daughter passed away on 12 January

John Travolta was one of the many stars to pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following the devastating news of her death.

The Grease star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a heartbreaking throwback photo of a young Lisa wearing a T-shirt with her dad, Elvis Presely, pictured on it.

Lisa was all smiles in the sweet image, and John simply captioned it: "This is around the first time I met Lisa Marie, she was so adorable."

VIDEO: The life of Lisa Marie Presley

Loading the player...

John had paid tribute to Lisa last week too, being one of the first to do so following the news that she had passed away on 12 January.

He wrote: "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Lisa Marie passed away aged 54 on Thursday, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home.

A new Lisa Marie Presley photo was shared by John Travolta

The star was rushed to hospital alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley, and was placed in an induced coma and given a temporary pacemaker, but a heartbroken Priscilla announced her death hours later.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie Presley with her children and mother

Lisa leaves behind her three children, Riley, Finley and Harper. She shared Riley and late son Benjamin - who tragically died by suicide in 2020 aged 28 - with musician Danny Keough.

The star shared 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper with Michael Lockwood. Lisa and Michael were married for 10 years from 2006 – 2016.

