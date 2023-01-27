Today's Savannah Guthrie's new addition to family home sparks animated reaction from fans Savannah made the introduction from the home she shares with her husband and children

Savannah Guthrie already has her hands full juggling a full time career and busy family of four - make that five!

The fun-loving Today host took to Instagram to reveal she'd been gifted something very special from a fellow celebrity and frequent on-air guest.

Alongside a photo of a potted plant, Savannah wrote: "Hi. this is Martha, my new plant. She was given to me by none other than @marthastewart (her namesake, who told me she never names her plants. Oops! Mistake #1!) Hope to keep her alive and thriving - a first for me in plant care. Tips welcome. #MarthathePlant #plantsofinstagram."

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's family life away from the spotlight - everything we know

Loading the player...

Fans applauded her honesty and commented: "A plant from Martha is a lot of pressure," while others chimed in with plant-care advice.

"There is an app called planta that reminds you when to water and it helped me SO much," added another of her social media follower and a third wrote: "I use moisture sticks from Amazon to know when to water my plants, it helps me a lot since my plants are on different watering schedules."

TRENDING NOW: Jay Leno breaks knee-caps, collarbone and ribs in motorcycle crash

READ: Soprano star John Ventimiglia's heartbreaking plea to help baby granddaughter followings shock death of daughter months after giving birth

Many were confident in her ability to keep a plant alive, while some suggested she let her son, Charley, and daughter, Vale take control.

Savannah shared her concerns over the new addition with a post on Instagram

Savannah ultimately gave her eight-year-old the role of decorating their Christmas tree this year with hilarious results.

The star posted a photo of the festive delight and the funny note beside it.

POPULAR NOW: The Rookie's Nathan Fillion and his dad are identical in beach photo

READ: Will Amy Robach return to 20/20 with David Muir? Everything we know

Placed on the wall next to the tree was a paper sign which read: "Please do not touch the ornaments or branches. Thank you!"

Savannah let her daughter Vale decorate the family Christmas tree this year

Savannah added a GIF to the image which read: "OMG OMG," and in a close-up shot of the sign penned: "Future compliance officer in training," alongside a face palm emoji.

She continued: "Or future network television producer," and proceed to tag her colleagues.

The tree was decorated with the sweetest hand-made decorations, some of which contained sweet messages - so it's no wonder the little one was sure to protect her incredible work.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.