Jay Leno breaks knee-caps, ribs and collarbone in motorcycle crash

Jay Leno has been injured in a motorcycle crash which happened last week, only months after he sustained second-degree burns in a fire at his LA home.

The popular comedian opened up in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday and said he had been "knocked off" his motorbike on January 17.

He added: "I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."

Fortunately, Jay insists he's recovering well. "But I'm okay" the star said. "I'm okay, I'm working. I'm working this weekend."

According to Jay, he was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle when he smelled gas and decided to pull over.

"So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it," he explained to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Jay is a huge car fan

"So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."

In November 2022, Jay was hospitalized with severe facial injuries after a fire in his garage in Los Angeles.

Jay recently suffered facial injuries in a fire

At the time, he said in a statement: "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

He had to cancel an appearance in Las Vegas due to his injuries and an email to attendees read: "His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

