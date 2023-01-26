Will Amy Robach return to ABC's 20/20 with David Muir? Everything we know The star has been placed on hiatus from GMA3 after her talked-about relationship with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has been co-anchoring ABC's 20/20 alongside David Muir since 2018 but has been absent since being placed on hiatus at GMA3 at the end of November.

As the network continues its investigation into Amy and T.J. Holmes' affair fans are wondering how the situation will impact her co-hosting role on the primetime news magazine program.

The show's contributing anchor, Deborah Roberts, has substituted several times in the last two months — suggesting that ABC has pressed pause on Amy's hosting gig with 20/20 as well, although she and David remain in the main photo on the show's Twitter account

She and David remain in the main photo on the show's Twitter account, indicating that a decision has not yet been made.

The pair have formed a firm partnership not only on 20/20 but before that on GMA too, where they have both hosted.

Amy and David have hosted 20/20 together since 2018 when she replaced Elizabeth Vargas

Amy joined 20/20 in 2018. At the time, ABC News President, James Goldston, shared his thoughts on the decision and called her a "gifted reporter," and who "has proven her ability to connect with audiences and discuss difficult topics candidly".

Amy excitedly shared the news with her fans on social media, and David has previously praised her for being a supportive co-host and friend. She replaced Elizabeth Vargas, who moved to another network.

Amy is currently on hiatus from GMA3 along with T.J. Holmes

Alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, DeMarco Morgan and Rhiannon Ally have been a popular GMA3 replacement for Amy and T.J., who still note every morning that they're "sitting in for T.J Holmes and Amy Robach".

