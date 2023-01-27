Sopranos star John Ventimiglia's heartbreaking plea to help granddaughter following death of daughter The actor's daughter, Odele, saddly died just months after giving birth to a baby girl

Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia is in mourning after the death of his daughter, Odele, at the age of 25.

He and his family have made a heartbreaking request after posting news of the young mom's tragic passing.

In lieu of flowers at the funeral, they have asked that well-wishers donate to GoFundMe to help pay for Odele's daughter Shiloh's future.

The message on the page which features a photo of the adorable infant reads: "With the loss of our darling Odele, we are fundraising to help Shiloh with future education costs."

The initial target was set at $50,000 but has already exceeded the amount, with a number of John's co-stars and colleagues adding messages and donations.

The charitable request comes after Odele's mom, Belinda, took to social media with a message revealing her daughter had died on January 12.

John's daughter died at the age of 25

The agonizing update read: "Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice.

"Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved and leaves a huge hole in our lives."

She added: "Odele is survived by her sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, mother, Belinda Cape, father John Ventimiglia, and her beloved daughter Shiloh."

John and his family are trying to raise money for Shiloh's future

The cause of death has not been revealed but Belinda has been inundated with messages of condolences.

One wrote: "Belinda. I'm so saddened by your unbelievable loss. I watched Odele grow up and I know how thrilled she was to have Shiloh. No words can comfort you but know that I'm thinking of you."

A second added: "Such a tragedy. So sorry for your loss."

Odele's social media pages have been set to private and little more is known about her life.

According to her family, she welcomed Shiloh in November 2022 at Mount Sinai Maternity Ward.

