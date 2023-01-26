Nathan Fillion and his dad are identical in unbelievable beach photo The Rookie star has a very special bond with his father

Talk about strong genes! Nathan Fillion rarely shares photos of his family so when he posted a snapshot with his dad, Bob, last year fans were amazed - and they are still commenting on it now.

The Rookie actor left his social media followers seeing double with an unforgettable beach selfie alongside his father.

Referencing the striking resemblance, Nathan joked: "As I grow older, I can see more and more how my father tries to look like me, and I can’t blame him."

In the image, both men sported the same closed-mouth smile and although their eyes were hidden behind sunglasses it was clear the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

"Remarkable! Now we know who the OG of all that handsome is," commented one fan while another said: "Two peas in a pod. Both awesome , both cool dudes," and many said they looked like brothers.

Both Nathan's parents, Cookie and Bob, are retired school teachers and the star had planned to follow in their footsteps until he landed a role in One Life to Live and dropped out of college.

Talk about seeing double! Nathan and his dad look so alike

His older brother, Jeff, is also in academia and is a high school principal.

Nathan first appeared on screens more than 25 years ago and has had an incredible career.

As well as his roles in Castle and Firefly, he has also appeared in the likes of Desperate Housewives, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Two Guys and a Girl.

Nathan currently stars in The Rookie

Since 2018, Nathan has been keeping Sunday night TV viewers entertained thanks to his starring role on The Rookie, in which he plays a man who, after inadvertently helping police officers during a bank robbery, moves to Los Angeles to pursue a new career as a police officer.

The show is now in its fifth season and has featured several Castle cast reunions over the years. Many of his former co-stars, including Jon Huertas, Annie Wersching, Seamus Dever and Toks Olagundoye have made brief appearances on the drama much to the delight of fans.

