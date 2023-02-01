Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills faces felony charges two weeks before Super Bowl The 25-year-old NFL player has been summoned to appear in court four days after the Super Bowl

With just two weeks to go until the Super Bowl on February 12th, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing difficult news.

According to an indictment announced Wednesday by the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Josh Sills, the team's offensive lineman, has been indicted on rape charges.

The 25-year-old was accused by a grand jury of not only raping a woman but also holding her against her will.

The indictment reveals that the incident took place on December 5, 2019, in Guernsey County, and that he faces felony charges of both rape and kidnapping.

CNN reports that it is unclear whether the football player has acquired an attorney, and the Philadelphia Eagles have yet to release a statement, despite already mounting pressure from fans and netizens alike.

The Ohio AG's office revealed that the alleged 2019 rape was immediately reported, followed by a subsequent investigation on behalf of the Guernsey County Sheriff's office.

The 25-year-old is originally from Sarahsville, Ohio

The offensive lineman is currently in his rookie season, as he was only signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last year.

Wednesday's court documents reveal that he has already been requested to appear in court in Ohio on February 16, only four days after the Super Bowl is set to take place.

Josh previously played college football in West Virginia and Oklahoma

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of preparing to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the 57th Super Bowl on the 12th, after the Chiefs won against the Cincinnati Bengals during January 29th's championship, and the Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers on the same day.

The game will take place at neither of the teams' home stadiums, but rather at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The annual sporting event kicks off at 6:30pm EST. Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform ahead of the game, and Rihanna is the star of the Halftime Show.

