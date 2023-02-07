Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud makes rare appearance as her date to the Grammys The Queen of Me singer was a presenter on Grammy night

Shania Twain may have made quite the impression on the 65th Grammy Awards red carpet with her unconventional look, but she had a familiar face by her side to experience it all.

The singer was joined by her husband Frédéric Thiébaud at the music award ceremony, one of his rare public appearances by her side.

WATCH: Shania Twain's head-turning appearance at the Grammy Awards 2023

Loading the player...

While Shania and Frédéric share a loving relationship, they often choose to limit their public outings as a couple and keep their romance private.

However, the Nestle executive couldn't miss out on music's biggest night as his wife presented the award for Best Country Album during the main televised show.

MORE: Shania Twain channels Pamela Anderson with new platinum blonde hair

TRENDING NOW: NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah's next project following cancelation revealed

The You're Still the One hitmaker was a big talking point during the show for her red carpet outfit, an eclectic mixture of black, white, and red, although she was not the only one turning looks.

Shania rocked the carpet in Los Angeles wearing a statement spot-print suit created by American-British designer Harris Reed.

Shania was joined on Grammy night by her husband

Featuring fit-and-flare trousers and a waist-skimming tailored jacket, she layered her striking suit over a satin corset and slipped into a pair of retro platform heels.

All eyes, however, were on Shania's avant-garde headwear, which depicted a peculiar mushroom-shaped silhouette in the same rhinestone-encrusted spot print emblazoned on the rest of her ensemble.

MORE: Shania Twain reveals terrifying 'touch and go' health scare that left her hospitalised

ALSO POPULAR: Simon Cowell shares very rare photos of son Eric during sweet outing – and he's so grown up

The former Grammy-winning star also switched out her usual honey blonde seventies curls for a poker straight wig in an electric red hue, even adding on some bangs to frame her face under the large hat.

She even posted a photo of herself with her husband on social media, who sported freshly dyed black curls with his graphic-patterned black suit and multi-colored shirt.

She was one of the most talked about stars of the night thanks to her unconventional look

Alongside it, she wrote: "What a night of celebrating my fellow artists and songwriters. Huge congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the night."

Shania also specifically shouted out winners Harry Styles, Lizzo, Willie Nelson, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Adele, and Bonnie Raitt.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.