Shania Twain channels Pamela Anderson with new platinum blonde hair The country music star isn't afraid of switching up her appearance and she looks amazing

Shania Twain wowed fans this week when she turned up the heat with a dazzling new look.

The star took a leaf out of Pamela Anderson's book and opted for platinum blonde locks in place of her brunette tresses.

Shania turned heads when she attended the Baileys Hosts Cocktails with Republic Records Artists at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, California on February 1.

WATCH: Shania Twain rocks pink hair in video you need to see

Loading the player...

She rocked a chic, orange jumpsuit and wore a long, blonde wig. The singer also shared snapshots of herself at the event on Instagram and fans went wild.

"I had such a fun night with my @republicrecords family," she captioned an image of herself looking incredibly youthful. "I haven’t laughed that much in ages! Now it’s time to celebrate with you all!! Queen Of Me is almost out."

TRENDING NOW: Kelly Ripa's son's beach photo confuses fans as famous mom weighs in

POPULAR: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen's transformation shocked wife and fans

Her social media followers chimed in and admired her appearance but many prefer her as a brunette.

Shania and Pamela's color-scheme was identical

"Hmmm, blonde?" wrote one, while another quipped: "Blonde. That don't impress me much." Regardless, Shania appeared to be having a lot of fun.

Shania has been working hard over the past few months on her upcoming sixth studio album, Queen of Me, which will be released today - February 3.

SEE: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's oldest daughter makes rare public appearance and she's so grown up

She opened up about the album in an interview with People, where she told the publication that she is in a good place in her life. “I really found such a wonderful life," she said of her relationship with second husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

Shania with her husband Frederic

"It’s like a renaissance period for me. To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding." Shania - who is also preparing to launch a global tour in April - added: "I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.