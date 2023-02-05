The Grammy Awards 2023: see the winners, performers and big moments The 65th annual awards in LA is being hosted by Trevor Noah

The biggest night in music is back and some of the world's most successful artists are heading to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th Grammy Awards.

This year's glitzy ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the third time in a row. The TV star will be on hand to offer his witty commentary at the star-studded event and introduce some big stars to the stage to perform and present awards throughout the night. Watch the video below to find out all you need to know about the presenter!

HELLO! is bringing you the action as it happens. From performers and presenters to the lucky winners and some big moments, we'll have it all live as it happens below…

Stars begin to arrive on the red carpet

The biggest names in the music industry have begun to make their way to the ceremony, with the likes of Bebe Rexha, Norah Jones, Cadenza and Doja Cat being amongst the first stars photographed at the event.

Bebe Rexha was photographed arriving on the red carpet

Doja Cat pictured arriving at the Grammy Awards

While we wait for more stars to hit the red carpet, here is a throwback to the most dazzling looks from the Grammys red carpet in 2022...

Who is performing at this year's Grammy Awards?

Fans can look forward to a number of big names taking to the stage this year. The acts confirmed to perform are: Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Kim Petras, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Steve Lacy and Sam Smith.

Fans on social media were hoping to see a surprise appearance from major category nominees Beyonce or Taylor Swift, but they've not yet been confirmed.

The 65th Grammy Awards take place on February 5

Who are the winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

Find out the winners of this year's Grammy Awards as they're announced below…

Record of the Year

Don't Shut Me Down - Abba

Easy on Me - Adele

Break My Soul - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Harry Styles will be back to perform this year

Album of the Year

Voyage - Abba

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Fans will be eager to find out who takes home Album of the Year

Song of the Year

Abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

About Damn Time - Melissa Lizzo Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy on Me - Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

God Did - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Bad Bunny is also performing

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy on Me - Adele

Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - Abba

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar is up for a number of awards

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis - Various Artists

Encanto - Various Artists

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) - Various Artists

Top Gun: Maverick - Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

West Side Story - Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Batman - Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto - Germaine Franco, composer

No Time to Die - Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Be Alive from King Richard - Beyoncé́ and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé́)

Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick - Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Keep Rising (The Woman King) from The Woman King - Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angelique Kidjo)

Nobody Like U from Turning Red - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

We Don't Talk About Bruno from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto — Cast)

Best Music Video

Easy on Me - Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers

Yet to Come - BTS: Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer

Woman - Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

As It Was - Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers

All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer