The Grammy Awards 2023 are here – find out the winners LIVE as they're announced, watch the best moments and more…
The biggest night in music is back and some of the world's most successful artists are heading to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th Grammy Awards.
This year's glitzy ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for the third time in a row. The TV star will be on hand to offer his witty commentary at the star-studded event and introduce some big stars to the stage to perform and present awards throughout the night. Watch the video below to find out all you need to know about the presenter!
WATCH: Who is Grammy host and comedian Trevor Noah?
HELLO! is bringing you the action as it happens. From performers and presenters to the lucky winners and some big moments, we'll have it all live as it happens below…
Stars begin to arrive on the red carpet
The biggest names in the music industry have begun to make their way to the ceremony, with the likes of Bebe Rexha, Norah Jones, Cadenza and Doja Cat being amongst the first stars photographed at the event.
Bebe Rexha was photographed arriving on the red carpet
Doja Cat pictured arriving at the Grammy Awards
While we wait for more stars to hit the red carpet, here is a throwback to the most dazzling looks from the Grammys red carpet in 2022...
Who is performing at this year's Grammy Awards?
Fans can look forward to a number of big names taking to the stage this year. The acts confirmed to perform are: Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Kim Petras, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Lizzo, Steve Lacy and Sam Smith.
Fans on social media were hoping to see a surprise appearance from major category nominees Beyonce or Taylor Swift, but they've not yet been confirmed.
The 65th Grammy Awards take place on February 5
Who are the winners at the 2023 Grammy Awards?
Find out the winners of this year's Grammy Awards as they're announced below…
Record of the Year
Don't Shut Me Down - Abba
Easy on Me - Adele
Break My Soul - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
You and Me on the Rock - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman - Doja Cat
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time - Lizzo
As It Was - Harry Styles
Harry Styles will be back to perform this year
Album of the Year
Voyage - Abba
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Fans will be eager to find out who takes home Album of the Year
Song of the Year
Abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
About Damn Time - Melissa Lizzo Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
As It Was - Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
Break My Soul - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius The-Dream Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Easy on Me - Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
God Did - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Bad Bunny is also performing
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy on Me - Adele
Moscow Mule - Bad Bunny
Woman - Doja Cat
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
About Damn Time - Lizzo
As It Was - Harry Styles
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage - Abba
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar is up for a number of awards
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis - Various Artists
Encanto - Various Artists
Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) - Various Artists
Top Gun: Maverick - Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe
West Side Story - Various Artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Batman - Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto - Germaine Franco, composer
No Time to Die - Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3 - Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Be Alive from King Richard - Beyoncé́ and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé́)
Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing - Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick - Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
Keep Rising (The Woman King) from The Woman King - Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angelique Kidjo)
Nobody Like U from Turning Red - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
We Don't Talk About Bruno from Encanto - Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto — Cast)
Best Music Video
Easy on Me - Adele; Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan and Nancy Grant, video producers
Yet to Come - BTS: Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
Woman - Doja Cat; Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin and Isaac Rice, video producers
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers
As It Was - Harry Styles; Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter and Alexa Haywood, video producers
All Too Well: The Short Film - Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer