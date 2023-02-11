Jennifer Aniston celebrates 54th birthday - check out her sizzling white bikini throwback pic The Morning Show actress will, no doubt, do something special for her big day

What better way to ring in a birthday than with a stunning bikini snapshot! Jennifer Aniston turned 54 on February 11 and her loved ones weren't about to let it go unnoticed.

The Friends star's hairstylist, Chris McMillan, seized the opportunity to wish his long-time client a happy birthday by sharing the most sensational black-and-white bikini selfie of the star.

Taking to Instagram, Chris posted an image of Jennifer in the makeup chair donning a white bikini top and matching pants as she prepared for a photoshoot.

He wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the sexiest, cutest, funniest, friend loving, thoughtful, honest, loyal friend!!!! So loved by so many.LOVE YOU."

Chris' message was met with an abundance of sweet comments as fans rushed to brand the birthday girl, "an absolute queen," and "truly stunning".

Jennifer has plenty to celebrate as she's also just wrapped filming of The Morning Show, season three.

Jennifer's hairstylist shared the stunning photo of his client

She shared numerous photos from time on set at the end of the week as she thanked the cast and crew for being so amazing.

It'll be a bittersweet birthday for Jennifer this year though as it's her first since her dad, John Aniston, died in November.

At the time of his death, she paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on social media which read: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston, You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!

Jennifer is also celebrating wrapping up filming on The Morning Show season three with Jon Hamm

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

Jennifer's famous friends and loved ones will be rallying around the star and ensuring the actress gets the celebration she deserves.

