Jennifer Aniston fights the heat in beachside swimsuit selfie

Jennifer Aniston is fending off the soaring temperatures taking control of the nation in the best way possible, by soaking up the sun on the beach.

The actress gave fans a peek into her summer plans, which involved a relaxing day spent by the water in a swimsuit.

She posted a selfie wearing a straw hat and a pair of sunglasses, providing a peek at the black swimsuit she had on.

Jennifer looked like she was having a blissful day, enjoying the serene winds and water and allowing her hair to blow behind her.

Simply captioning her photograph with a pair of emojis, she quickly began racking up the likes, acquiring over 100,000 of them within ten minutes of posting.

Her Lolavie Instagram account left a comment reading: "THAT BEACH HAIR," and Whitney Cummings simply quipped: "OMW."

Jennifer embraced the summer in a black swimsuit

Her fans quickly began inundating her with heart and flame emojis, with one deeming her: "OMGGG SO BEAUTIFUL," and another saying: "MISSED YOU AROUND HEREEEE."

The Friends star rarely posts on social media and last opened up earlier in the month with a heartfelt dedication to a colleague she'd lost.

In a statement she shared on her Instagram Stories, she revealed that Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant on The Morning Show, had suddenly passed away.

The actress wrote: "This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job."

The actress paid a heartfelt tribute to her colleague who'd passed

She added as well that a GoFundMe page had been set up in order to provide support for his wife and young son, calling for aid.

"In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars during this difficult time. We are going to miss you, Gunnar."

