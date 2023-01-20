Jennifer Aniston facing bittersweet birthday for heartbreaking reason

Birthdays should be about celebrations, but this year Jennifer Aniston's big day will be a tough one.

The Friends star turns 54 on 11 February, and while she'll be surrounded by loved ones, someone special will be missing.

The date will mark her first birthday since the death of her dad, John Aniston, who died in November 2022.

At the time, she paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on social media which read: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston, You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time."

The star concluded the message with a plea that moved at least one fan to tears. "Don’t forget to visit", were Jennifer's final words to her father on the post which included four beautiful images of the father-daughter-pair that spanned decades.

Jennifer shared photos with her late dad

John was 98 years old when he passed away and had a successful career as an actor, making a name for himself on the soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Jennifer honored her dad at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards when he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on the long-running show.

"It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad," she said.

Jennifer will be extra thankful for her friends this birthday

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she concluded. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

