Jennifer Aniston shines in beautiful candid photos in a white bikini The Morning Show star is all about the glam

Jennifer Aniston certainly can't help causing a stir, whether it's when she's looking as polished as can be or even in her more candid moments.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston fights the heat in beachside swimsuit selfie

The actress certainly caught quite a few eyes for the latter in a pair of throwback snapshots from behind-the-scenes of a previous shoot shared by her hair stylist Chris McMillan.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father as she makes surprise apprearance

In his black and white photos, he showed the star getting her hair styled and blown out while she smiled into the mirror and looked half done up.

She wore a white bikini top that highlighted her toned physique, paired with matching wide-legged pants and a long chain.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and 8 more celebrities who have a side-hustle flipping homes

After delivering a breakdown of how he achieved her style, fans quickly began to gush over Chris' photos, with many of them responding with flame and heart emojis in the comments section.

Jennifer radiated in her behind-the-scenes snapshots

"She's absolutely perfect??? Yeahh stunning girl," one wrote, with another saying: "These photos are perfect! Jen's face, adorable! I love this team so so much."

A third added: "I'm so in love with these pics!!!!" with one even commenting: "This shoot is really perfect! Jen was STUNNING! And about her hair: always flawless!"

MORE: Jennifer Aniston mourns death of colleague with heartfelt dedication

MORE: Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father, 'a true icon', at Daytime Emmys

The Friends star certainly had reason to celebrate over the week when it was announced that she would be welcoming a special star to The Morning Show, that being Jon Hamm.

Jon is set to play a character named Paul Marks, who is a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA," further adding to the contentious and dramatic dynamic between the faces of the morning show the series portrays, and the cut throat producers and media moguls behind-the-scenes.

Jon will be joining the cast come the show's third season

His casting comes shortly after Apple TV launched a satiric ad titled Everyone but Jon Hamm, where the actor complains that while it felt like every major star had already participated in an Apple TV show, he was yet to star in any.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.