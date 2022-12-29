Jennifer Aniston's late father John Aniston makes final legendary TV appearance

Jennifer Aniston is preparing to welcome the new year and the new beginnings that 2023 will bring, although this is a particularly difficult one to deal with.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's emotional Christmas time following sad loss

This will mark the actress' first ball drop since the passing of her father John Aniston back in November, but he did get the fitting send-off he deserved.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father

Loading the player...

The legendary soap opera star was given a farewell and redemption arc of sorts on an episode of Days of Our Lives which aired earlier in the week.

His character, Victor Kiriakis, a role he'd inhabited for the better part of four decades, returned for a few conflicts that led to heartwarming moments.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

He was able to emotionally connect with his nephew Sonny, and the episode ended with a highlight reel of his 40 years on the show and a shot of young Victor sailing off into the sunset, quite literally, on a yacht.

John received a Lifetime Achievement Emmy for his work on the soap, and while he wasn't able to attend, Jennifer appeared virtually to share a dedication for her father.

John made his final appearance on Days of Our Lives

She broke the news of his passing on social media a few days after his death with a few photographs of the pair together, spanning from her childhood to present day.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," she penned. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston reveals heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death with emotional message

ALSO POPULAR: Prince Harry faces 'unstable' 2023 and coronation will be a turning point, says Princess Diana's confidante

"I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.

"That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time," she concluded, emotionally adding a "Don't forget to visit".

Jennifer and her father got closer in the years leading up to his passing

Jennifer has not spoken publicly of her father's passing since the tribute, but Christmas no doubt brought back a flood of poignant memories for the star, although she is moving forward thanks to the support of family and friends.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.