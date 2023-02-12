NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: from Patrick Mahomes to Jason Kelce The 57th Super Bowl airs from the State Farm Stadium on February 12

Players of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are taking center stage on Sunday, or rather field, as they face off at the highly-anticipated Super Bowl championship on February 12th.

The two teams will compete at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, and the teams' quarterbacks are making history as the first two Black quarterbacks to play against one another at the annual football game.

As the players receive more attention than ever, of course fans want to know more about them, particularly of the wives and girlfriends keeping them busy when they're not on the field. So who are they?

The Mahomes just had their first Christmas as a family of four

The Kansas City quarterback has been married to his highschool sweetheart, Brittany Mahomes, since 2022. They first met in 2012.

Brittany has also played as a professional athlete, and previously competed internationally as a pro soccer player in Iceland.

The couple have two kids together. They welcomed their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes on February 20 of 2021, and their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, at the end of last year, on November 28.

Jalen had his girlfriend Bryonna by his side as he confirmed his place in the Super Bowl

Similar to his opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback also has a love story years in the making. The star is dating Bryonna "Bry" Burrows, reportedly his on-and-off girlfriend since 2016.

They met while they attended the University of Alabama. Jalen played for their Crimson Tide football team from 2016 to 2018, before he transferred to the University of Oklahoma ahead of his senior year in 2019, during which he played for the Oklahoma Sooners.

According to her LinkedIn page, Bryonna graduated with a degree in political science, and subsequently got her MBA from Alabama as well. Since 2019, she has been working for IBM, and currently works as a full time AI Partner for the company.

Jason and his wife Kylie are about to welcome their third child

Move over Eli and Peyton Manning, the NFL has a new set of competing brothers on the field! This year, the Philadelphia Eagles' center, Jason, is competing against his own brother, Travis, who is a tight end for the Chiefs.

In the lead up to the Super Bowl, Jason's wife Kylie has been making the news, as she is just about due to give birth to their third daughter.

The 29-year-old is more than ready for a potential mid-Super Bowl labor to occur, and revealed to People that both of her regular OB/GYNs will be attending the game with her. The couple already share daughters Elliotte, who turns two in March, and Wyatt, three.

While Kylie and Jason have been making headlines, far less is known of Travis' love life. The star previously dated reporter Kayla Nicole on-and-off for five years, though he recently said he is now single.

Chris Jones

Chris and Sheawna share three boys

Chris Jones is the Chiefs defensive tackle, and his wife is Sheawna Weathersby, who according to her Instagram, is a licensed esthetician. The couple share three sons together, and they welcomed their youngest, Carson Dakota, on September 28, 2022.

