Gisele Bundchen shows off insane abs in crop top whilst partying with friends

Gisele Bundchen knows how to party, and over the weekend, during Brazil's Carnival celebrations, she did just that with her closest friends.

The recently-single supermodel joined in on the country's festivities and headed to the 2023 Carnival parade at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, where she showed off her insane abs in a crop top whilst dancing the day and night away.

The mother-of-three donned skinny white jeans and had her blonde locks cascading down while completing her Carnival look with gold hoop earrings, bracelets and gold sandals.

On her Instagram, Gisele, who separated from husband Tom Brady last year, shared a fun video in which she told her followers that they were going to learn how to Samba.

Gisele looked incredible whilst partying with friends

In another short clip, Gisele can be seen surrounded by a large group of friends whilst they sing and dance inside a house. Later, the model can be seen cheering on the performers at the parade.

It’s the first time that Gisele has returned to Carnival since her separation from Tom, and also the first time in many years due to the pandemic.

The model announced she would be visiting last week, when she shared a video on social media showing her receiving an invitation to the big event.

The star has headed to Carnival without her kids

"Thank you so much," she said after showing off all the gifts she had received alongside the invitation. "I love Carnival so much and I've not been in so many years and I've missed it so much! So, thank you so much for inviting me."

Gisele's trip to Brazil comes just days after she marked her first Valentine's Day since finalizing her divorce from Tom by paying tribute to her "loves".

The supermodel shared a very special photo alongside her pet dogs and wrote: "Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"

