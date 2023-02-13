Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen face difficult first milestone moment apart since their divorce The NFL player and his supermodel wife divorced in October of 2022

The last several months have been quite a big period of adjustment for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, as they get used to the aftermath of their divorce, and co-parenting their two kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein.

The two finalized their divorce in October after months of speculation that their relationship was coming to an end. They were together for thirteen years, having tied the knot during a private ceremony in 2009.

They have already faced some of their first milestones apart, including both of their kids' birthdays and Christmas, which the kids spent with Gisele in her home country of Brazil, and now they are gearing up for another one.

Tuesday, February 14th will mark the very first Valentine's Day the couple spend without celebrating one another and their relationship.

Though Gisele has sparked romance rumors with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente – the two were recently spotted vacationing together – and fellow football player Rob Gronkowski has jokingly suggested 80 for Brady actress Sally Field would be a perfect match for Tom – the two are have reportedly yet to move on with anyone else following their split.

Tom and Gisele announced they had officially finalized their divorce with separate statements, both posted on Instagram on October 28th. The news came after months of speculation that the two had grown apart, with many citing the former NFL player's decision to unretire – he announced his second retirement after a lackluster season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – as one of the potential causes behind their rift.

The couple had been together since 2009

At the time, part of his statement read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Tom recently announced his second and final retirement

Gisele's own statement came shortly after, and it read: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart."

She added: "We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

